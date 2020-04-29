State begins to release guidelines for stage one businesses to reopen

Since Governor Mills announced some businesses will be able to reopen Friday, there have been a lot of questions about how it will all work.

Wednesday, the commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development answered some of those questions.

We know there are guidelines these stage one businesses will have to comply with, but the director of the Maine CDC says if businesses do not feel ready, they shouldn't open right away.

"This plan is built on flexibility and kind of working with the private sector and coming to solutions that offer safe options for businesses, employees, for customers, and for the public," said Heather Johnson, DECD Commissioner.

After weeks of being closed, come Friday, places like hair salons, golf courses, and auto dealerships will be able to open their doors once again.

But many are wondering if they'll have enough time to check all the boxes on the state's COVID-19 Prevention Checklists which the state says will be distributed ahead of staged openings to allow businesses to prepare.

"It's mandatory they complete the form and the utilize checklist," said Johnson.

According to the order, "These checklists will identify best practices for the business The checklists, which will differ sector to sector, will undergo a rigorous review process." The expected plan is when a checklist is completed a business will be able to receive a badge.

"That's not a mandatory part of the process. That is, if you want something for consumers or your employees to show that you are part of the checklist, and that you understand it, and you recognize it," said Johnson.

Checklists include having proper cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment specific to the needs of each business.

"We acknowledge that's a challenge. What I will say is that the guidelines that Commissioner Johnson has noted are ones that will be required for any businesses that wishes to open. Our goal is to ensure that any business that wishes to open can do so safely to avoid generating more spread of COVID-19. That's got to be the goal right now as we dip our toes into the water of reopening," said Dr. Shah, Maine CDC Director.

They highly encourage any business owners feeling as though these requirements cannot be met by May 1st to not feel as though they have to open.

"A business that's not able to satisfy each and every one of the criteria on the checklist should think twice about whether now is the right time to open. We are still in the middle of this. We are still reporting tens of new cases every day," said Shah.

Checklists for businesses in future stages will come later down the road.

The state expects to have the complete checklists for stage one up on the maine.gov website Wednesday night.