State assessing Mack Port Terminal for offshore wind projects

Maine's renewable energy industry could soon be expanding in Searsport. On Wednesday, Governor Mills announced her administration is assessing Mack Point Terminal for offshore wind opportunities.

The Port Infrastructure and Market Potential Assessment is part of the Maine Offshore Wind Initiative. It will examine the current facilities and identify any improvements or investments that may be needed.

Mack Point Terminal already has some infrastructure in place. It's in a good location for markets on the east coast as well as Europe, too. Those elements could make it a prime location for offshore wind development.

"The Gulf of Maine, as you can tell, has some of the most powerful and consistent winds in the world," Mills said on Wednesday. "Deep waters [are] perfectly appropriate for offshore wind turbines, and harnessing that energy is critical to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and fighting global climate change."

UMaine's Aqua Ventus project is the first floating offshore wind project in the country. Officials there hope to use the port for assembly of its demonstration test site.