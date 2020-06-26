State approves $9M in grants for Maine communities for COVID-19 prevention efforts

Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday that her administration has approved nearly $9 million in grants to almost 100 municipalities in the state as part of the Keep Maine Healthy Plan.

The program supports coronavirus prevention and education efforts.

The grants are made possible by federal money.

“Towns and cities across Maine are on the frontlines of responding to COVID-19 and are well positioned to protect their residents and visitors alike,” Mills said.

Mills said the grants can help with public education activities, public health support, local business assistance and other essentials.

The governor said her administration worked with the Maine Municipal Association and the Mayor’s Coalition to create the municipal grants program.