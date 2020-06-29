State announces national website individuals can use to find local testing sites

COVID-19 testing for individuals continues to be an issue across the state.

Photos have surfaced of large gatherings of people at bars and restaurants, protests, and other events.

Head of the Maine CDC Doctor Nirav Shah says if anyone in those gatherings feels they have been exposed they should get a test.

But Doctor Shah says it's up to the facility to decide if they have the capacity to test someone.

Even though testing capacity has increased across the state, some places are still only testing individuals with symptoms.

Doctor Shah says it's increasingly important that individuals get tested as the median age for those infected has gone from over 50 to under.

Head of the Maine CDC, Doctor Nirav Shah, said, "Which means that half the cases in Maine are underneath the age of 47. Not only is the outbreak still very much with us it's starting to affect younger and younger individuals as we are all resuming social and economic activity."

Doctor Shah says the State of Maine has been working with a national website to post available testing sites in the state.

You can visit this website - https://get-tested-covid19.org/

It will allow you to search for testing sites in your area.

Be forewarned that some of the testing sites are by appointment only or have a stipulation that only individuals with symptoms can get tested.