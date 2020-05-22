State and United States flags to be lowered until Monday at noon

Both state and U.S. flags are to be lowered Friday and remain at half-staff until Monday at noon.

The lowering from Friday until Sunday is to honor those Mainers who have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

From sunset on Sunday until noon on Monday, the lowering of the flags will honor the nation's servicemen and women and to recognize Memorial Day.

Full statement from the Office of the Governor:

"In accordance with directives from the President, Governor Janet Mills today ordered that the United States and State of Maine flags be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Sunday, May 24th in solemn remembrance of the victims of the coronavirus pandemic. Governor Mills also ordered that the United States and State of Maine flags be flown at half-staff this Monday, May 25, 2020 until noon in honor of Memorial Day.

The Governor issued the following statement:

“COVID-19 has taken the lives of seventy-five Maine people. They were parents, grandparents, friends, neighbors, and loved ones; they were members of our Maine family, and they are missed every day. Today, our State continues to do all we can to fight the ravages of this silent deadly virus, but let us also pause to remember those we have lost. I hope all Maine people will join me in not only offering our deepest sympathies to their families, friends, and communities, but also in recommitting ourselves to doing everything we can as individuals and as a state to save others.

“As we mourn the lives lost, we recognize that this Monday also marks an important day of remembrance of those brave servicemen and women who perished in service to our nation and the families and loved ones they left behind. Although this Memorial Day will be different from those past, what is not different is our unwavering gratitude for those who have faithfully served our state and nation in the Armed Forces and who gave, as President Lincoln said, ‘the last full measure of devotion’. On this Memorial Day, and every day, let us express our deepest gratitude to them, their families, and those still serving every day to keep us safe.”"

