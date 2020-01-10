State agencies prepare for weekend ice storm

With this weekend's forecast, some are recalling the Ice Storm of 1998.

It doesn't look like it will be that bad, but as Paul Dwyer reports, state agencies are preparing for anything.

The Ice Storm of '98 may still be fresh in the memories of many of us.

With nearly three-quarters of the state without power at one point and over $300 million in damage, it's considered one of the worst natural disasters in modern Maine history.

An ice storm is in the forecast for this weekend, but officials say it's not the same.

"Well, we're certainly hoping it's nothing like the Ice Storm of '98," said Susan Faloon, Public Information Officer for MEMA. "That's still probably the most infamous storm that we've seen in the state of Maine, but we want to be prepared for anything."

"This, we're being told, is a much more fast moving storm, so it's going to -- at the peak of it -- late Saturday into early Sunday is when it's all going to happen, and then things are going to clear up on early Sunday afternoon."

There is fear though for significant power outages.

"We could see as much as a half an inch of ice," said Faloon. "That's when things start to break because it's coating the power lines, weighing them down. It's coating tree limbs, causing them to break. So there is a potential also for some severe power outages."

The Department of Transportation says they'll be out clearing the roads as fast as possible.

"Everybody's rested up and ready to go, and some crews will be out as early as midnight Saturday into Sunday making sure the roads are treated," said Paul Merrill, Public Information Officer for the DOT.

MEMA says for anyone in need of shelter during the storm, they will be posting updates on their website and social media.