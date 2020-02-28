State Street intersection updated with new signage

Drivers are now noticing a difference at a busy intersection in downtown Bangor.

The intersection of State, Harlow, and Exchange Streets has seen a lot of improvements over the years.

Several traffic pattern changes have been made and audible pedestrian walk signals have been installed.

Now the city has removed a 'no turn on red' sign for vehicles coming down State Street hill.

John Theriault, City Engineer for Bangor, says the change comes as part of a process of improving traffic flow.

“To try and get a little more efficiency out of the intersection, allowing the right turn on red coming down from state Street hill and allow them to make the right on Harlow street after stopping.”

City officials say changes to signal timing at the intersection may be the next step.