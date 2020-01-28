State Senator urges fellow lawmakers to fund broadband expansion

Not having broadband internet access is something many Mainers have to deal with on a daily basis. A state lawmaker is offering legislation to help with that.

State Sen. Erin Herbig, D-Belfast, held a new conference Tuesday on her bill that would invest $15 million into the ConnectME Authority.

"Where you live does not mean that you shouldn't have access to internet," said Herbig. "I mean, it's 2020. It's time that all Mainers get to compete in today's economy."

Herbig represents Waldo County where many residents don't have broadband, including herself at her home in Belfast.

She says Mainers lose out when kids aren't able to study and adults aren't able to do work at home.

"I am frustrated as well as those I know who do not have proper, reliable high-speed internet at their home and business that we are tired of being told that this investment is not worth it," said Herbig.

Herbig says that the money would be used for a public-private partnership. It would also be able to leverage federal funds.