State lawmakers look into expanding broadband

State lawmakers discussed a bill Tuesday aimed at expanding broadband across the state.

The bill would streamline the process for communities to apply for investments in broadband.

It would also require more data be collected on where public money is going in public-private broadband expansion partnerships.

Bill sponsor Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, said Maine needs to grow its internet access to keep up with other states.

"Honestly, high speed reliable internet is fundamental not only to our economy, but our school systems, our health care," said Bellows. "We need statewide internet. We don't have it. Maine is falling behind the rest of the country, and my bill will take a step forward to fix that."

This bill does not address funding, but that's something Bellows says needs to be increased as well.