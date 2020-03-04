State Sen. Erin Herbig named Belfast City Manager

A state lawmaker takes the job as Belfast City Manager.

State Senator Erin Herbig will fill the position.

The announcement was made Wednesday night at a special Belfast City Council meeting.

The vote was unanimous.

Herbig told us she will not be running for re-election for State Senate.

She has worked at the state-level for the past 10 years.

She is ready to get to work on items like access to broadband and supporting business in her home town.

"Belfast has had a lot of growth. We are a perfect example in Maine of a turn around the town. We are just hitting our stride. I think we are going to see a lot of really exciting growth. We are seeing a lot of new people move to this area, but we want to make sure that Belfast is somewhere that families that have been here for generations continue to live," Belfast City Manager, Erin Herbig explained.

Herbig takes over for former Belfast City Manager Joe Slocum.

He's held the position for 13 years and will retire on Friday.

Herbig will be sworn in on Monday morning at Belfast City Hall.