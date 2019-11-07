State Police to use e-ticketing program

State police are moving to a computerized method of traffic tickets.

For years, they've written them out by hand.

Over the past year, electronic ticketing has been used by troopers patrolling the turnpike in southern Maine.

They plan to have the technology in all cruisers by the first of the year.

For those receiving tickets, the process will remain the same, with tickets handed to them.

This new method means that the court will automatically be sent a copy from the cruiser.