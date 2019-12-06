State Police seize five tractor-trailers for $75K in unpaid tolls

Maine State Police seized five tractor-trailers from the same company due to $75,000 in unpaid tolls to the Maine Turnpike Authority.

Police said the trucks are owned by Commodity Haulers Express, of North Kingston, Rhode Island.

The truck company is facing felony theft of services charges because of the unpaid tolls over the past three years.

Police said the MTA reported to them that the company, which has 20 trucks in its fleet, had been notified multiple times about the unpaid tolls and that their right to operate in Maine had been suspended by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Police said they conducted surveillance of the trucks to know when they were entering and leaving Maine.

Friday morning, troopers located five of the company's trucks. One was stopped in York going southbound on the Maine Turnpike, and the four others were stopped along Route 122 in Poland.

The trucking company hauls Poland Spring Water. The water company was not aware or involved in the unpaid tolls, police said.

The tolls owed from the five trucks seized was about $42,000.

The trucks were towed to Copp Motors in Cumberland, where they will remain until the toll bills have been paid, police said.