State Police see increase in speeding drivers on Maine roads

With fewer people driving due to the coronavirus outbreak, Maine State Police said they have seen more people speeding.

That includes an increase in tickets for criminal speeding, which is when a car is going more than 30 mph over the speed limit.

Lt. Erik Baker said that drivers should be aware that police are still out there, keeping roads safe.

"Maybe they don't think that we're out there. Troopers are still stopping motor vehicles for those traffic violations, and handling them as appropriately as they're supposed to be," Baker said.

Baker said there has been more speeding through construction zones, which carries double the fine.

A crash in a construction zone can close highways that are already down to one lane, Baker said.