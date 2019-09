State police are looking for a camper trailer, stolen from Chelsea last week.

It disappeared from the parking lot of the Crystal Falls Banquet Hall on route 17.

It's a 2000 Fleetwood Mallard 19n, with Maine license plate 9-2-9-6-6-0.

A witness saw a pickup truck leave with the camper either last Wednesday or Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Augusta at 624-7076.