State Police make arrest in Newport murder

State Police have charged a Newport man with the death of his wife inside their home in Newport.

State Police say detectives were called to the home on North Street around 10 Thursday morning.

Police arrested 40-year-old Frederick Allen for the murder of 37-year-old Anielka Allen.

State Police say this was a domestic violence homicide .

Frederick Allen taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

He's expected to make his first court appearance Friday.

Mrs. Allen's body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta where an autopsy is scheduled Friday.

This is the state's first homicide in 2020.