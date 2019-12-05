State Police explain their handling of missing woman's vehicle

State Police have offered more information about their response to finding a vehicle on I-295 in Falmouth that belongs to 37-year-old Anneliese Heinig, a Richmond woman who's been missing since November 26th.

They say a trooper spotted the SUV vehicle in the northbound breakdown lane that morning, stopped, made a quick check on the vehicle, and left it as it was not considered a hazard.

Later that afternoon, police say a DOT employee called to report seeing the SUV in the same spot, at which time it was towed away.

The trooper checked the registration and found no alerts or any information it was connected to anyone that was missing.

While State Police policy on abandoned vehicles does encourage contact with a registered owner of an abandoned vehicle, officials say many times that does not take place due to the large number of vehicles left along roadways.

Heinig was last seen near a spot that crosses the river in Falmouth.

That area has been the focus of searches.

If you've seen Heinig or know where she might be, call Richmond Police at 737-8518.

**More information about the policy and procedure of the Maine State Police as provided by spokesperson Steve McCausland:

"The Maine State Police respond to over 6,000 aid to motorists calls annually. Often, when the trooper arrives, the vehicle has been left unattended on the side of the road. The trooper will generally give a quick look over the inside and outside of the vehicle and the surrounding area. At that point the trooper exercises discretion in determining whether to leave the vehicle on the side of the road or to have it removed. Several factors are used in making that decision such as, the time of day, road and weather conditions, traffic flow, where in the road the vehicle is left, and hazards due to visibility. Most times the vehicle is left on the side of the road to allow time for the owner or operator to return with gas, a spare tire, roadside assistance or a towing service to provide whatever aid is needed. Usually within a couple hours the vehicle is removed without any further action taken by the State Police. If the trooper determines the vehicle needs to be towed due to the circumstances, he or she may check with the operator or owner if they can be readily contacted to inquire if they have a preference on a towing service. Otherwise the trooper contacts a Regional Communications Center or the Maine Turnpike Authority (if the vehicle is located on the Turnpike) and requests a wrecker to respond and remove the vehicle. The vehicle information is added to a towing log at the Regional Communications Center in case the owner or operator later calls in to inquire what happened to their vehicle."

