State Police continue to ask for help in locating a Caribou man who's been missing for two months.

Authorities say 31-year-old Kurtis Madore was wearing blue jeans and dark colored Vans sneakers when he was last seen in early June in Woodland.

We're told Madore hasn't contacted anyone since.

State Police believe he's still in the Caribou area.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Houlton at 532-5400.