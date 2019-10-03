State Police begin selling pink patches for breast cancer

Maine State Police have begun a colorful fundraiser in support of breast cancer awareness month.

A limited edition pink patch is now available to purchase.

It costs ten dollars.

The funds raised will go toward cancer research and treatment here in Maine.

"All of us have, we either know a family member or a friend who has been diagnosed and either fought the battle or continues to fight the battle. It's everywhere, so if we can do our best part to support those people who have been diagnosed and who are currently fighting it, but also provide funding for those who may fight it later on. But maybe, just maybe, some of the money we raise is going to do great things for people," said Sergeant Aaron Turcotte of the Maine State Police.

If you'd like to order a patch, you can email jktwes@gmail.com.