State Police and the Waldo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman from Searsmont.

29-year-old Jacqueline Reed was last seen on Center Street in Auburn on Tuesday, April 28th around 10 PM.

Reed is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She lives on Morrow Road in Searsmont.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the State Police's Communication Center at 624-7076.