State Police arrest Massachusetts man for kidnapping woman

A Massachusetts man was arrested after Maine State Police say he kidnapped a woman.

They say he tried to take her to Canada.

On Sunday around 4 p.m., troopers got reports of a black sedan pulled over near mile marker 27 and that a man was chasing a woman into the woods.

Using a K-9, police tracked, 52-year-old Stephen Pilson, of Beverly, Massachusetts, into a wooded area and a swamp.

Police say Pilson did not comply with commands. They say a K-9 unit apprehended him.

On Sunday afternoon, Police say Pilson tied the victim's hands together with a scarf.

Authorities say Pilson was on probation for a previous kidnapping charge involving the same woman.

Police say they determined that Pilson was intoxicated, violent and had a revoked Massachusetts license.

In addition to a kidnapping charge, Pilson faces other charges, including resisting arrest and domestic violence assault.

He is being held on $22,000 bail.