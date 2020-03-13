State Legislature to finish early over COVID-19

The Maine State Legislature has agreed to suspend work Tuesday in response to COVID-19.

The majority and minority leadership announced Friday it has agreed to an accelerated timeline to discuss emergency legislature. When it meets again on Tuesday, the House and Senate will only consider bills directly related to responding to coronavirus and other critical services.

“Our priority is promoting and protecting the health and well-being of all Mainers and the people who work in the State House. As legislative leaders, we have decided to take the necessary precaution of suspending our legislative session as soon as possible," the leadership wrote in a joint statement.

Other unfinished business will be carried over until the Legislature convenes again.