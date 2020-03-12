State House public tours and viewing gallery will close temporarily due to coronavirus concerns

All State House public tours will be closed temporarily as well as the viewing gallery in the House and Senate. That also includes concerts, Hall of Flag events and other large gatherings.

That announcement made Thursday afternoon by Speaker of the House Sara Gideon and Senator Troy Jackson.

It all comes on the day where the Maine CDC has confirmed one person has a presumptive case of the coronavirus.

In a tweet, Sarah Gideon wrote, "We are taking precautions in the Legislature to deal with the spread of Covid-19. It’s our responsibility to institute best practices for public health and safety. Senator Troy Jackson and I decided that effective today we will take the following precautionary measures: temporarily ending public tours, concerts, Hall of Flags events, and other large gatherings, and by closing the viewing gallery to the public."