State Championship of Robotics held in South Portland

More than 250 students competed at the Maine Vex Robotics State Championship in South Portland on Saturday.

Teams from 49 Maine schools built robots to showcase at the competition.

It was a battle for the chance to secure a spot at the world championship.

Organizers said it's an awesome way to introduce kids to robotics.

"We're basically here today to try to promote stem education for these students and hopefully

get them to be the future CEOs that we're going to see later on,” said organizer Veronica Bitz.

Six teams will be heading to the World Vex Robotics Championship in Louisville, Kentucky in May.