Star the Dancing Horse performing at Waterville Opera House

If you've never seen a dancing horse on stage, this weekend is your chance.

Star the Dancing Horse and her owner Kevin Crane will be at the Waterville Opera House on Saturday at 7:30 PM.

We're told this is the first time a horse is performing there since 1937.

The show is a fundraiser for the Opera House, Waterville Creates!, and the Maine Film Center.

"We need money to be able to make them happen. Only roughly 41% of our annual revenue is made from ticket sales. Everything else is either a public or private gift, and so it is really important, and that's why we are putting on a huge show. We've asked our very best friends who have agreed to do this for us for charity. They've donated their talent, so poor Star isn't getting paid anything, but she loves performing."

There are many other performers who will take the stage Saturday night.

For more information and to buy tickets, go to Watervillecreates.org/variety.