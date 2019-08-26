Star of nostalgic TV game show visits WABI

Fans of the TV game show Double Dare are celebrating today.

Double Dare Live is coming to the Cross Center in Bangor this December.

Brian Sullivan and Morgan Sturdivant had the chance to get a special preview thanks to Dan Cashman and The Nite Show.

Dan Cashman enlisted Brian and Morgan to help out with an upcoming skit for The Nite Show promoting Double Dare Live; a reboot of the classic 80s and 90s Nickelodeon show coming to the Cross Center this December.

We kept secret that the original host of Double Dare, Marc Summers, was making an appearance.

The live show will pit parents, many of whom watched the show when they were younger, against their kids in messy challenges and trivia.

To see Brian and Morgan take the full physical challenge, be sure to tune in to an upcoming episode of The Nite Show.