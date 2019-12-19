Star Wars fans invade Bangor Mall Cinema

It was the end of an era for Star Wars fans as the Skywalker saga came to a close.

R2D2 was among Jedi’s, stormtroopers, Darth Vader, and more galactic characters invading Bangor Mall Cinemas Thursday night.

We're told the 'Rise of Skywalker’ sold out at this local theatre.

It's been a 42-year journey of Star Wars films.

Jedi John G "It’s a culmination of decades of storytelling. It’s the last movie about the Skywalker family."

"Been a fan of Star Wars since it was like kindergarten for me. Almost 30 years ago. I've just loved it for so long. There are no words," Movie-goer, Cat Roberts said.

"Well, I just got interested in Star Wars. I want to get my new game on," Movie-goer, Aidan D said.

R2D2 was ready for a photo op.

All photos that were taken with R2D2 raised money for Children's Miracle Network.

And with all the Stars Wars excitement comes this announcement too, Comic-Con is coming to Bangor in April.