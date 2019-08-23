Stanley Subaru in Ellsworth helping kids in foster care

An Ellsworth car dealer is spearheading a drive to help kids in foster care.

Stanley Subaru wanted to do something special to mark their 20th anniversary.

So they're gathering goods and packing comfort cases to give to kids in foster care.

"They are provided things but often in trash bags and sometimes there's some shame or some embarrassment with that. We've had backpacks made and we're filling them with blankets and books and hygiene products so that they have what they need to get started and try to hold their heads up a little higher in a very tough time for them as they transition from one home to the next." Says owner Mark Politte.

To learn more, or find out how to donate you can stop in or visit stanleysubaru.com.