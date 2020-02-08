Stanley Subaru and Hancock SPCA host Pet Adoption event

Stanely Subaru in Trenton had more than cars to take home in their showroom today.

The Hancock County SPCA held a Pet Adoption Event where folks could come meet Maggie the dog, and some cats looking for their forever homes.

Stanley Subaru has been helping the shelter collect pet supplies, and filled the back of one of their vehicles with food, toys, and more.

The Humane business award was also given to Mark Politte, the owner of the dealership, for helping the SPCA over the years.

"We're also doing in honor of Valentine's Day called "Love is in the air,” says Jamie O’Keefe, the Pres. of the SPCA Board. “People can donate $25 that'll be used to spay or neuter one of our dogs or cats at the shelter. For doing that we'll send a Valentine Day card to a person of your choice to know that you made a gift in their honor to help the animals. Kind of a fun way to raise money and honor the person you love."

The SPCA is also hosting a month-long event throughout February.

To donate you can go online or call the Hancock County SPCA at 207-667-8088.

