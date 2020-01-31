Standish woman convicted of trying to kill her husband wants sentence commuted

The Standish woman convicted of trying to kill her husband and then covering it up to look like a home invasion is asking Governor Mills to commute the rest of her sentence.

Linda Dolloff was convicted in 2010 and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Prosecutors said she beat her husband Jeff with a baseball bat and then shot herself to make it look like they were victims of a home invasion.

Investigators said the motive for the attack was another woman. Police said just before the attack, Jeff Dolloff said he was bringing another woman home.

Linda Dolloff said the couple was getting divorced and it was amicable.

Linda Dolloff's lawyer says a hearing on the petition is set to take place in April

