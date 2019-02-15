Staff works around the clock to prepare for High School Basketball Tournament

"Madness, pure madness. But, it is exciting. We love it."

Staff at the Cross Insurance Center have been working around the clock to prepare for the annual High School Basketball Tournament.

"Really for us, eight days of the tournament is pretty much a month's worth of work."

We're told it's their busiest week of the year.

"A lot of hours. We are fifteen hours a day on a lot of these sessions, so we have anywhere from 45 to 60 box office hours plus supervisor, so some people are going to get some overtime, but it is just the nature of the event."

Almost four times the staff is working during the tournament compared to regular season games, and extra food is ordered.

"A regular high school basketball game, we got 12 people on. Tournament time, it is 50. We get a couple of cases of fries, a couple of cases of chicken tenders. Tournament week, we bring in 80 cases of french fries, and we got about 150 cases of hot dogs."

We're told thirty-thousand dollars worth of just beverages is sold in a day.

"As of right now, all the stands are full. We have what we call runners and warehouse personnel, so all during the events there will be four or five warehouse personnel that will be going down to the warehouse getting popcorn boxes, restocking soda. At the end of the game, we are restocking refrigerators, getting more food in."

The basketball floor takes a team effort to make sure it's laid down just right.

"It takes about a crew of six. Each panel is about as heavy as a door, so it goes together like a puzzle, so it is a lot quicker to pick it up. We pick it up in about three hours, but we lay it down in about five. You have to line up each line and make sure the picture is right of the bear."

Staff tells folks to try and get your tickets early and be patient when it comes to long lines