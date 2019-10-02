Staff at Downeast School in Bangor says community steps up each year

We recently told you about a church program in Bangor that's been providing kids in the area with new shoes for a decade.

When we went to the Downeast School to see how the kids there benefit from them, we found they're getting even more love from the community.

Joel Bragdon, Physical Education Teacher, said, "It's just such a blessing that we have folks that care about our students here."

As the PE teacher at Downeast School in Bangor, Joel Bragdon knows how important it is for kids to have a good pair of shoes each day. He also knows sometimes it's hard for parents to fit new shoes into their budgets, but for the last ten years, the community has been stepping up to help out through Saint Paul the Apostle Parish's My New Shoes program.

"Through the course of a year, we'll have about 40 or 50 pairs that we'll come into possession with, and there will be kids walking around and the soles of their shoes might be coming off or there's a tear or a rip or you can tell they're too small, they've outgrown them, so teachers will identify the students that have a need or I'll see students that have a need," Bragdon said. He added, "We bring them to the shoe closet area, and we size them up, we give them a new pair of shoes."

The school is one of 34 in the area that is getting shoes, socks, hats, even school supplies, from donations to the churches.

"I find that when I give a student a new pair of shoes, they stand taller. You know, they feel better about themselves and things come up in life and sometimes we can't always afford everything we might need, so it's nice that there's people that care want to help our students out here at school," Bragdon explained.

"And here at Downeast School, they're getting more than just shoes. They've got a whole closet full of donations from the community."

"There are so many organizations that have stepped up over the years, whether it's winter boots and hats and mittens and coats, backpacks. We have a new backpack program at our school. We're helping kids that need a few things, and we just greatly appreciate how the community has stepped up to help us out," Bragdon said.

Principal Albert Mooers says it's an incredible thing when they start getting items in from all over the community, and the needs are being met for all the little ones at Downeast School.

Mooers explained, "And kids are really happy with these kinds of things. It means a lot to individual kids when they get these things. It means a lot to parents because some of our parents struggle to make ends meet, and these community organizations help out. It means a great deal to our school."

They say they find they always end up needing snow pants for the kiddos.

If you'd like to donate to their school or a school near you, contact the office at 941-6240.