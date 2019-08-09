Stable honors fallen Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy by naming horse after him

Cushing Stables in Farmington has found a special way to honor fallen Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Corporal Eugene Cole.

Meet Corporal Cole, a 2-year-old harness racing horse that is about to make his debut on the race track.

"The six months that I had him before his name was Sunny."

Cole is co-owned by Miking Cushing, owner of Cushing Stable and a retired police officer.

Mike says the idea came to him because he wanted to honor members his family in law enforcement and the Cole family.

"Even though I did not know the Cole family at all, I was just thinking I have all the police officers in the family and I just saw how the community wrapped their arms and embraced them and I thought you know that's what I am going to do."

Cole will be hitting the racetrack for the first time on Sunday, August 11th, at the Skowhegan fair at 2:00.

"If he is respectful and we can get some thrill out of him and he can pay his way, good enough, we will be satisfied."

Members of the Cole family including Eugene's son and wife have visited the horse and will be there to cheer him on, on Sunday.

Mike says he has been in contact with the Cole family and they say winning isn't what it is all about.

"I said, I hope he can live up to his name, but I really just hope he is competitive and gives you guys a little thrill, something to watch. And she said, as long as he finishes and he comes home safely we'll have fun. I was like that's perfect."

The horse will also be sporting special gear while he is racing.

"There's a reason he is named what he is named and hopefully, he can partially live up to it and I'll be happy."

Mike says he hopes naming the horse will bring members of law enforcement and the horse racing community together.

"If they can come to a Maine fair, have a sausage, maybe a beer at the beer tent, root this horse on, and win, lose, draw, have fun, mission accomplished."