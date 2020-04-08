St. Joseph Healthcare now offering Telehealth services

​St. Joseph Healthcare’s Primary Care and Specialty Practices are now offering patients Telehealth services.

This new service is now being offered to new and existing patients.

Because of COVID-19 virtual visits are vital to ensure the safety of patients and providers.

Telehealth visits can be held using a phone or with a device that has audio and video such as a laptop or smartphone.

Patients also have to have access to the internet.

Dr. Bryan Lundquist, St. Joseph Family Medicine says, “Some of our patients need follow-up for chronic medical problems such as diabetes or hypertension or cardiac disease and keeping in touch with them and allowing them to have their regular visits as much as possible is very important. We can offer them that visit as a virtual visit instead of offering that has an in-person visit.”

If you are an established patient you can call your provider’s office or message My Chart to request a Telehealth visit.

If you are a new patient you can call the call center at 907-3100.