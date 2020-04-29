St. Joseph Healthcare increases safety precautions amid COVID-19

Safety measures at hospitals may look a little different now than it did two months ago.

COVID-19 has certainly made staff at St. Joseph Healthcare in Bangor take more precautions than ever.

“Every morning I get a screen for every possible COVID symptom. I get my temperature checked and we’re using universal masking,” explained Dr. Jonnathan Busko, Emergency Medicine Physician at St. Joseph Healthcare.

Busko says their staff is take every precaution they can to ensure the safety of patients and physicians during COVID-19.

They’re treating each patient, no matter what it going on with them, that they have COVID-19.

He says they’re also all wearing N95 masks and other personal protective equipment 24/7.

“Now that we have processes for safely reusing and disinfecting, particularly respirators, and were using reusable face shields, now we can keep from having nurses and clinicians go out on quarantine because of an unintended or unknown exposure,” said Busko.

Busko says the coronavirus has caused staff to think differently in how they work with patients.

They’re currently looking at ways they can create negative pressure environments for their patients so they can provide the safest treatment.

That also means only having necessary staff in the rooms for procedures like intubation.

“We set up a pair of iPad's and basically are using a HIPPA compliant telemedicine program. So one is inside the room and one is outside the room. So, we have our whole support team outside the room safe and then they are connected via this iPad into the room.”

Here is video of a mock exercise of staff practicing with an intubation box- meant to protect the care team during intubation.

“We put this clear box over their chest and head, and that way if they cough or if we generate any aerosol, it’s all contained in there,” explained Busko.

He adds that communication between staff is crucial right now.

They also being more intentional and deliberate with their time and resources.

But, they want to remind folks that hospitals are the safest places to be right now.

And, if are having a medical emergency, please don’t hesitate in seeking care.

“A ruptured appendix, a stroke, those things are much more dangerous than COVID would ever would be,” said Busko. “Your chances of dying or having a severe disability from those is much higher, and so the reasons that people would come to the emergency department before medical emergencies, they’re all valid and there are reasons to come into the emergency department. You won’t be exposed COVID. We’ll keep you safe.”

Dr. Busko encourages folks to take advantage of telemedicine if you cannot see your health care provider.

For St Joseph Healthcare's update on COVID-19 visit: https://www.stjoeshealing.org/patient-visitor-information/coronavirus.