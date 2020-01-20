St. John Catholic School in Winslow to close at end of school year

A Catholic school in Maine has announced it will close at the end of this school year due to financial struggles and shrinking enrollment.

Officials at St. John Catholic School in Winslow sent a letter last week announcing the school would be closing after 92 years.

The Rev. Daniel Baillargeon wrote in a letter that school officials “will work with families to help with the transition to new schools."

Bishop Robert Deeley, of the Diocese of Portland, said the diocese will work with Corpus Christi Parish to organize “alternative programs and ministries” for St. John students moving forward.