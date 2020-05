A St. Francis woman was taken to a hospital after a crash in Aroostook County Wednesday afternoon.

Police say 75-year-old Joyce Pendexter was driving on Route 161 in St. John Plantation when she failed to negotiate a curve.

Her car left the road, hit trees, and rolled onto its side.

Police say some people driving by helped Pendexter get out of her car.

We're told Pendexter sustained non-life threatening injuries.