St. Albans native endured Hurricane Irma, now preparing for Dorian

People across Florida and beyond are planning ahead for Hurricane Dorian's expected landfall.

Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida as an 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm. (MGN Image)

We spoke with Amanda Greene this morning. She grew up in St. Albans.

She and her family moved to Florida six years ago.

They were living in Cape Canaveral during Hurricane Irma in 2017. While Irma did not directly hit the area, she says their home was destroyed due to the heavy rains and wind.

The family now lives on Merritt Island, which is near Cocoa Beach.

Greene says that even if Hurricane Dorian misses them, they're still preparing for high flooding, power outages, and a shortage of water.

As of now, she says many stores are quickly running out of supplies.

They're hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.

"Getting plywood has been almost impossible for windows," explained Amanda Greene, who grew up in St. Albans. "Water has been sold out within 5 or 10 minutes of it being delivered. Gas stations have been crazy. Pretty much everything is so hectic down here. It's a scary thought to possibly lose everything again, especially when you have children but we made it through the last one and we'll make it through this one. It's just a scary thought."

Dorian is expected to arrive late Monday or early Tuesday.

Greene says they have been ordered to evacuate and they plan on doing so.

However, where they go, she says will determine on the track of the storm.