Spud Speedway holds annual Firecracker 200

Cars were zooming away at the annual firecracker 200 race at the Spud speedway in Caribou.

The Firecracker 200 was held to raise money for Feed the County.

According to Troy Haney, the owner of the racetrack, he started helping Feed the County around 6 to 8 years ago.

He has held concerts and donated products to them from his other business.

"I've grown up here in Aroostook County and we know that a lot of senior citizens and folks need help," says Troy Harvey. "And they have to choose between medicine, heat, food and we wanna help ease that burden along with the efforts that Dixie at Feed the County and the Aroostook Savings Loans and WAGM do so this is our little way of giving back to the community."

Haney adds that they raised around $12,000 last year for Feed the County and hopes to do it again this year.