Spruce Mountain honors Larry Lord on helmets

Larry Lord, the maintenance worker credited with evacuating the Leap Inc. building in Farmington before a deadly gas explosion, was honored by his hometown high school football team Friday.

The Spruce Mountain players wore stickers on the back of their helmets with the letters "LL" in green.

"It teaches the players, it helps more with the bonding and the support to the community. That's what defines people and how good they can become," said David Frey, the head football coach for Spruce Mountain.

Lord, of Jay, remains in critical condition at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Investigators revealed Friday the explosion last Monday was caused by a leak in a propane line that led from the tank to the basement. Authorities say Lord and another Leap employee checked the tank the morning of the explosion and noticed it was empty. It had been filled with 400 gallons of propane three days earlier. Lord and three other firefighters were in the basement at the time of the explosion.