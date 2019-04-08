Spring snow day has some schools planning to make up time lost

Some school districts are figuring out how to make up the time lost from today's snow day.

Like RSU 22, where they just last week made up the time for one snow day for seniors at Hampden Academy by adding an extra hour to each day.

i spoke to the superintendent who says they're looking at their options for making up this snow day so the seniors can graduate on time.

It's a situation Hermon schools were in last year.

"So right now we're okay. If we had one more snow day, we would be right at the five day limit. Two more snow days, and then we'll have to think about doing some kind of make up," Gary Gonyar.

They applied for a waiver with the Department of Education and promised to push their graduation date back by a week this year, which they have.

But anymore winter-weather, and they'll be in trouble, too.

The Hampden area superintendent says he will know more about how they will make up the day by Tuesday morning.

That could be an extra hour each day for a week again, school on a Saturday, a day during April vacation, or a waiver from the DOE.

