Spreading Canadian cold front drops northern Vermont temps

The National Weather Service says a Canadian cold front is starting to drop temperatures in northern Vermont and the moderation should spread throughout the region.

But the heat advisory remains in effect Sunday for southern sections of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

The forecast for southern New Hampshire and southwestern Maine calls for another day with temperatures in the 90s and heat indexes that could top 100 degrees.

The Canadian cold front brought a series of thunderstorms Saturday evening that dropped temperatures across northern Vermont and upstate New York where highs Sunday are expected to be in the 80s.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Matthew Clay of the Burlington office says the cold front will continue to spread across the region and by Monday morning the heat should have broken.

