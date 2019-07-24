Spotlight Cinemas searching for clowns

Spotlight Cinemas in Orono is calling all clowns.

They're trying to fill a theater with clowns for a promotional photo for the upcoming movie, "IT Chapter 2."

You're encouraged to show up at the theater at nine Sunday morning.

If you don't have a mask or costume, get there at eight to have your make-up done.

The first 100 clowns get four free movie passes.

"'IT Chapter 2' is coming out in September, and we want to have an awesome promotion photo for it, but we also wanted to include the community. What we are going to do is make prints of the photo, and we are going to sell them, and then in honor of 'IT,' and also Stephen and Tabitha King we are planning on donating all the profits to Little Free Library."

This free event is for everyone in the community, even if you've never been a close before.