Spotlight Cinemas fills theater with clowns

There was a lot of clowning around happening in Orono Sunday morning.

Spotlight Cinemas filled a theater with clowns for a promotional photo for the upcoming movie, "IT CHAPTER TWO"

The first 100 clowns got four free movie passes.

We're told proceeds from the event will go to charity.

"We are doing this to get an awesome promotion photo, but also we're gonna make prints and we're gonna sell those prints. And we're gonna donate the profits to Little Free Library,” said Zach Hussey, Supervisor at Spotlight Cinemas.

"IT CHAPTER TWO" is due out in theaters September 6.