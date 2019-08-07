Sports gear consignment shop gives kids a cheaper way to get involved with sports

With kids going back to school soon many are preparing for the fall sports season.

Replay Sports is a sports gear consignment shop that moved to old town in January.

They carry a variety of sporting equipment from major brands.

Owner Amy Albert says almost everything in the store is at least 50-percent cheaper than retail.

"That's one of our goals, is to make it more affordable for parents, for kids. Also hope that maybe that kid that can't play because his parents can't afford it can now have a way to play the sport."

Replay Sports is at 240 Main Street in Old Town.

