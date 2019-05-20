Maine sports betting bill starts to take form; vote on horizon

Sports betting is another step closer to becoming legal in Maine.

The Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee wrote most of the bill Monday, including setting up a basic regulatory structure.

They agreed to put it under the control of the Gambling Control Unit and decided to designate some revenues to problem gambling.

Some of the key things they still have to debate are tax rates and license fees, but members of the committee we talked to said they made great progress today.

"I think today went really well, actually," said Sen. Louis Luchini, D-Ellsworth, Senate Chair of the committee. "I think we're in agreement on 95% of it, and it's the last 5% that we're just going to have to hash out by the end of the week. Hopefully, we'll be able to vote on it and get a bill out to the full House and Senate."

The session began with seven different bills regarding sports betting, but lawmakers have narrowed it down to just this one.