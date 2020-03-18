Spencer's Ice Cream opens drive-thru window to provide lunch to those in need

The Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on schools and businesses around the state.

A family-owned business in Bradley is now doing what they can to drum up some business and keep folks fed.

Spencer's Ice Cream will be serving customers from noon to 6 p.m. each day - with the help of a new drive-thru window.

You can get sandwiches and a pint of their famous ice cream.

All folks have to do is drive up to the window, ring the doorbell, and someone will come take an order.

Owner Jack Watkins says they're doing what they can to make it easier on us all.

"Times are kind of hard. I don't know if you noticed but, the grocery stores are kind of bare right now. Anywhere you can get some food is kind of nice. So, we appreciate everybody that stops in right now because times are kind of slow so we really appreciate it,” said Watkins.

For daily updates on what’s on the menu, visit Spencer's Ice Cream of Bradley, Maine on Facebook.