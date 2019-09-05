Speedway 95 to help local animal shelters

You can head to speedway 95 in Hermon this Saturday, see a thrilling race, and support local animal shelters.

Speedway 95 is racing for a cause during the month of September.

At each Saturday night regular racing event, folks will be collecting donations for the old town animal orphanage, Bangor Humane Society, and the SPCA of Hancock County.

They'll take anything you think the shelter could use such as treats, toys, even paper towels.

If you choose to help out, you'll get $2 off a Grandstand Admission Ticket.

Keri St. Peter is with Speedway 95. She said, "We have a lot of racers that come from the Greater Bangor area as well as the Downeast area. We really want to try to support our community as much as we possibly can, and we're big animal lovers here at the track. It's something we'd really like to do for them."

The 50 lap series race starts at 4 p.m. Saturday.

If you can't make it this Saturday, you can still donate on the 14th and 21st.

You can find out more information at Speedway 95's Facebook page or their website https://www.speedway95racing.com/