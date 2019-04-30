Speed Bumps ahead

The Van Buren Fire Department has a new way to help make an emergency scene safer.

They've purchased 2 light up, roll out speed bumps.

The fire department wants to raise driver awareness and attempt to slow them down at the scene of an emergency.

The speed bumps are 10 feet long with a rubber bottom to prevent sliding when vehicles drive over them.

The bumps light up with 3 different flashing pattern options.

Brian Caron, Van Buren Fire Chief says this will ease the burden placed on their thin staff.

“It's going to be a tool for everyone to use not just us. State police, sheriffs, Town P.D. Van Buren P.D. Anyone, we're going to if they request it we'll go put it out and assist them with it. It's not just for fire use. If they want to slow down traffic somewhere we'll go. A lot of departments are short on staff and this takes the place of a guy standing in the road trying to slow cars down,” said Caron.

The cost is about 350 - 400 dollars per speedbump.

