Spectrum sues Maine over prorated refunds when service ends

Cable TV provider Spectrum is suing over a Maine law that requires it to return a portion of a customer’s month bill when service is discontinued.

Spectrum Northeast and its parent, Charter Communications, contend its regional billing system is set up differently and that the new law would cause irreparable harm.

Spectrum said it allows customers who terminate their service to keep their cable for the month instead of offering a prorated refund.

The new law goes into effect June 16.