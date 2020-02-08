Spectrum reporting outages in Upstate New York, Maine and New Hampshire

According to Spectrum on Twitter, they are aware of significant outages once again.

They released the following statement on Twitter: "We are aware of service issues in Upstate New York, Maine and New Hampshire at this time. We are investigating and working to resolve the problem. We apologize for any inconvenience this is causing. Services within our northeast region are currently impacted by fiber optic damage. Crews are working to make repairs to restore service as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience."